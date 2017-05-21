What is the post-career step for Jason Witten?

JUSTIN, Texas — Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has had two former teammates in quarterback Tony Romo and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware trade their pads for microphones in the 2017 off-season.

Given that the third round pick out of Tennessee is entering his 15th year in the NFL, all with the Cowboys, it begs the question whether the 35-year-old has thought about his post-playing days.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Witten said at his eponymous youth football camp sponsored by ProCamps. “I think I know what kind of investment I have in my teammates. And I think I would be shortchanging them if I started to pursue that.”

The Cowboys’ all-time receptions leader says he is “all in” for 2017, and he realizes as he is galloping through his career, he is hearing Father Time’s footsteps chasing him from behind. The potential Hall-of-Famer has team goals left to accomplish, the least of which would be playing in a conference championship game, the likes of which the Cowboys have not done since 1995.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Witten said on what a post-football life would look like. “I know I want to be around the game. I’ll just have to figure it out when I’m done and get my family and see on what level and time that I’m willing to commit to it. I certainly see myself staying involved.”

While Romo will enter the broadcast booth as the A-team color commentator for the NFL on CBS alongside play-by-play voice Jim Nantz, Ware appears for the moment to take the route of a studio analyst.

The man who Witten replaced at the top of the tight end depth chart in 2004, Dan Campbell, got into coaching as an intern with the Miami Dolphins in 2010. He later served as tight ends coach from 2011-15 before finishing the 2015 campaign as an interim head coach for fired Joe Philbin. Campbell joined the New Orleans Saints under former offensive coordinator Sean Payton starting in the 2016 season.